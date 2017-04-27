Alpha-N Performance gives BMW M4 the CRT treatment

We’ve seen our fair share of special edition BMW M4 models of late. There was the GTS, then the DTM and now the CS is on the horizon. But one badge that hasn’t yet found its way onto the F82 coupé is the CRT (Carbon Racing Technology) moniker, as used on the E90 sedan.

Tuner Alpha-N Performance has decided to change this.

The result is called the Alpha-N Performance M4 CRT and it pays homage to an M3 that was limited to just 67 units. The project involves more than just a name, though. The M4 CRT gains a carbon-fibre front splitter and rear spoiler, helping to create a claimed 53 kg of downforce on the rear axle at 200 km/h.

The chassis, meanwhile, benefits from a fully adjustable Öhlins Road & Track Coilover suspension kit, while the HRE Performance R101 LW alloy wheels are wrapped in 265/30 ZR20 front and 295/30ZR20 rear Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres.

And the twin-turbo 3,0-litre straight-six? Well, this has also been tweaked, with an EVOX Stage 1 conversion pushing the total power output to 388 kW. Inside, you’ll find a set of Recaro Pole Position racing seats.

No word from Alpha-N Performance on how much this conversion costs, but you can bet it isn’t cheap…