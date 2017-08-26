Isuzu and Arctic Trucks unleash new AT35 bakkie!

Isuzu has teamed up with Arctic Trucks to create a new, monster version of its D-Max pick-up – or KB bakkie, as we know it here in South Africa.

Set to launch in the United Kingdom soon, the imposing double-cab is the result of “close technical collaboration” between Isuzu and Arctic Trucks, with the latter essentially re-engineering the former’s familiar bakkie.

Of course, a little over a year ago, we saw something very similar. But this latest example ditches the 2,5-litre oil-burner in favour of the Japanese automaker’s new 1,9-litre turbodiesel engine, which makes 120 kW and 360 N.m.

While the figures aren’t all that impressive on paper, the AT35 does at least boast a 3 500 kg towing capacity (along with a 1 000 kg payload), and also meets Euro 6 emissions standards.

As before, the AT35 features 35-inch rubber wrapped around 17-inch alloys, which (along with a lift-kit) helps to create a claimed ground clearance of 290 mm and an approach angle of 36 degrees.

You’ll also no doubt have noticed the widened wheel-arches (how could you miss them?), and realised that Isuzu and Arctic Trucks will offer all manner of optional off-road extras, from LED light-bars to underbody protection plates.

Isuzu says the latest AT35 will be available as a double-cab only, with a choice of six-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmissions. Standard equipment will include keyless entry, a seven-inch touchscreen, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Audio and satellite navigation. Black alloys will be fitted as standard, while silver versions will be offered as an option.

Other specific Arctic Trucks upgrades, meanwhile, will include tinted windows, a tailgate damper, unique mats, special door sill covers, badges on the instrument panel and logos on the headrests.

The price? Some £37 995 (for either auto or manual), which translates to around R642 468…