SA’s 10 best-selling bakkies of November 2016

Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, best-selling bakkies
The Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger continue to do battle at the top...
December 1st 2016Ryan Bubearposted in

The battle for the title of South Africa’s best-selling bakkie continues apace. So, what happened in November 2016?

Well, industry sales in South Africa fell some 9,6% to 46 413 units in November 2016 (year-on-year). But it’s particularly interesting what has happened in the light commercial segment, where year-on-year sales improved by 1,0%.

So, we’ve decided to take a closer look at the sales figures to identify the 10 best-selling bakkies of November 2016 (also, be sure to check out the 10 best-selling passenger vehicles).

For the second month running, the Ford Ranger beat the Toyota Hilux, outselling the Japanese bakkie by a whopping 1 188 units in November. The Chevrolet Utility, meanwhile, reclaimed third, moving up one place.

Fourth place belonged to the Nissan NP300, which enjoyed a particularly strong month, moving up two spots and forcing the NP200 down two. The Isuzu KB also fell one spot to sixth, while the Volkswagen Amarok climbed a single place to seventh.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up held steady in eighth, while the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up and Mahindra Bolero swapped places for ninth and tenth. That means there’s no space for the Mazda BT-50 (47), Fiat Fullback (32), Tata Xenon (17), Nissan Navara (1) or Mitsubishi Triton (0).

See the top ten list below, and have a look at October’s figures here.

South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of November 2016:

1. Ford Ranger – 3 680
2. Toyota Hilux – 2 492
3. Chevrolet Utility – 1 670
4. Nissan NP300 – 1 440
5. Nissan NP200 – 1 311
6. Isuzu KB – 1 041
7. Volkswagen Amarok – 397
8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 356
9. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 73
10. Mahindra Bolero – 68

  • piet v M

    ALOT OF RANGERS WAS SOLD TO RENTALS AND THE GOVERNMENT AT CHEAP BARGAIN PRICES

    • victor van wyk

      Or not.

      • piet v M

        500 RANGERS WAS SOLD TO GOVERNMENT AND 400 RANGERS TO RENTALS

        • victor van wyk

          Take awsy the 900, forget about Toyo’s 100 and Ranger still kicks Toyo’s @ss

          • piet v M

            yes but year to date for the whole of 2016 hilux leads ranger by 2250units and will sell more in des 2016 so ranger will lose whole year 2016
          • piet v M

            ranger will have a tough 2017 mit triton coming navara coming ford will discount ranger by R80 000 PER bakkie to try and get sales like they are doing allready giving rangers away with big discounts
          • victor van wyk

            Ahhhh..the gentleman doth protest too much.
            Hehe.. Lets just enjoy the figures for November 2016

          • piet v M

            DID YOU SEE ON INTERNET THE FORD KUGA IS ON FIRE ON THE ROAD IN SA 23 FORD KUGAS CATCH FIRE LOL

          • victor van wyk

            Jô Piet. Now thát’s news.
            But it aint funny mate. My Hilux burnt down to the ground three years ago – worst experience ever.

          • piet v M

  • Absolut Sabs

    Oh what a gap..

    • piet v M

  • piet v M

  • piet v M

