SA’s 10 best-selling bakkies of November 2016
The battle for the title of South Africa’s best-selling bakkie continues apace. So, what happened in November 2016?
Well, industry sales in South Africa fell some 9,6% to 46 413 units in November 2016 (year-on-year). But it’s particularly interesting what has happened in the light commercial segment, where year-on-year sales improved by 1,0%.
So, we’ve decided to take a closer look at the sales figures to identify the 10 best-selling bakkies of November 2016 (also, be sure to check out the 10 best-selling passenger vehicles).
For the second month running, the Ford Ranger beat the Toyota Hilux, outselling the Japanese bakkie by a whopping 1 188 units in November. The Chevrolet Utility, meanwhile, reclaimed third, moving up one place.
Fourth place belonged to the Nissan NP300, which enjoyed a particularly strong month, moving up two spots and forcing the NP200 down two. The Isuzu KB also fell one spot to sixth, while the Volkswagen Amarok climbed a single place to seventh.
The Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up held steady in eighth, while the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up and Mahindra Bolero swapped places for ninth and tenth. That means there’s no space for the Mazda BT-50 (47), Fiat Fullback (32), Tata Xenon (17), Nissan Navara (1) or Mitsubishi Triton (0).
See the top ten list below, and have a look at October’s figures here.
South Africa’s 10 best-selling bakkies of November 2016:
1. Ford Ranger – 3 680
2. Toyota Hilux – 2 492
3. Chevrolet Utility – 1 670
4. Nissan NP300 – 1 440
5. Nissan NP200 – 1 311
6. Isuzu KB – 1 041
7. Volkswagen Amarok – 397
8. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up – 356
9. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 73
10. Mahindra Bolero – 68
