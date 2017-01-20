 CAR magazine South Africa - Car Reviews | Car Road Tests

Featured articles

BMW 520d EfficientDynamics Edition

No super-frugal BMW 520d EfficientDynamics for SA READ MORE

Holden special editions bid farewell to the Commodore

Holden special editions bid farewell to Commodore READ MORE

WIN double tickets to ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’! READ MORE

Volkswagen Beetle Concept R-Line

Here’s the one way the VW Beetle might just survive… READ MORE

BMW has released a few details about its new, ultra-frugal 520d EfficientDy... Read More
The Holden Commodore has built quite a legacy as one of Australia’s... Read More
Win one of 75 double tickets to screenings of xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE on... Read More
The current Volkswagen Beetle is one of the German brand’s worst-sell... Read More
View All

Latest Car Models

1

1 Read More
View All

Land Rover Above and Beyond

Special ad feature:

Land Rover Discovery Sport

The Land Rover Discovery Sport is able to tackle far more serious off-roading scenarios than its owners may ever contemplate (let alone attempt), and definitely outweighs its natural rivals in this regard. Read More

Road Test

Honda BR-V

ROAD TEST: Honda BR-V 1,5...

Pumped up to take on the likes of the Ford EcoSport, yet packaged like an MPV, t... Read More

View All

Top 12 readers' choice

Special ad feature:

Take part and win!

Choose your favourite cars and stand a chance to win! Read More