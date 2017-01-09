 CAR magazine South Africa - Car Reviews | Car Road Tests

Featured articles

Audi Q8 concept

This Audi Q8 concept previews the new flagship SUV READ MORE

Porsche expands 911 range with GTS line

Porsche expands 911 range with new GTS models READ MORE

Land Rover Discovery

Here’s how much the new Discovery will cost in SA… READ MORE

Volkswagen ID Buzz concept

VW reveals ID Buzz concept: ‘Microbus for a new era’ READ MORE

Audi has revealed the new Q8 concept at the North American International Au... Read More
The GTS badge is one to which Porsche fans are well accustomed. And now i... Read More
Land Rover South Africa has released the starting price for its new Discov... Read More
Volkswagen has revealed its new ID Buzz concept at the North American Inter... Read More
View All

Latest Car Models

1

1 Read More
View All

Land Rover Above and Beyond

Special ad feature:

Land Rover Discovery Sport

The Land Rover Discovery Sport is able to tackle far more serious off-roading scenarios than its owners may ever contemplate (let alone attempt). Read More

Road Test

Datsun GO+

ROAD TEST: Datsun GO+ Lux

Offering seven seats at a very affordable price, is the GO+ really as good as it... Read More

View All