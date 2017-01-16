 CAR magazine South Africa - Car Reviews | Car Road Tests

Featured articles

Ford Kuga fire

Ford South Africa FINALLY recalls Kuga over fire risk READ MORE

Fuel pump

SA warned to brace for another fuel price hike… READ MORE

Brabus provides 'refinement' for the new E Class

Brabus ‘refines’ the Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan READ MORE

Volvo V90

Why Volvo believes the wagon will make a comeback READ MORE

On Monday, the National Consumer Commission of South Africa hosted a press ... Read More
The Automobile Association has warned South Africans to brace themselves fo... Read More
The latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class is already a rather refined executive sed... Read More
In many markets (including South Africa), the humble wagon isn’t near... Read More
View All

Latest Car Models

1

1 Read More
View All

Land Rover Above and Beyond

Special ad feature:

Land Rover Discovery Sport

The Land Rover Discovery Sport is able to tackle far more serious off-roading scenarios than its owners may ever contemplate (let alone attempt), and definitely outweighs its natural rivals in this regard. Read More

Road Test

Renault Captur Sunset Edition

ROAD TEST: Renault Captur...

Finally, the Captur gets the powertrain it always deserved... Read More

View All