 CAR magazine South Africa - Car Reviews | Car Road Tests

Featured articles

Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux

SA’s 10 best-selling bakkies of January 2017 READ MORE

Volkswagen Tiguan

New VW Tiguan flagship for SA! Here’s how much… READ MORE

2018 Seat Ibiza front

What new Seat Ibiza tells us about next VW Polo… READ MORE

Final Phantom VII

Rolls-Royce reveals final (one-off) Phantom VII READ MORE

In 2016, the battle for the title of South Africa’s best-selling bakk... Read More
Volkswagen South Africa has been slowly broadening its local Tiguan range, ... Read More
The Ibiza is Seat’s most popular model, accounting for a large chunk ... Read More
After thirteen years of production, the final example of the Rolls-Royce Ph... Read More
View All

Latest Car Models

1

1 Read More
View All

Land Rover Above and Beyond

Special ad feature:

Land Rover Discovery Sport

The Land Rover Discovery Sport is able to tackle far more serious off-roading scenarios than its owners may ever contemplate (let alone attempt), and definitely outweighs its natural rivals in this regard. Read More

Road Test

Jaguar F-Pace

ROAD TEST: Jaguar F-Pace ...

Frugal, yes, but does the diesel F-Pace have the engine to live up to the chassi... Read More

View All